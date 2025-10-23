Quinn gets 3 points, Sabres end Red Wings’ 5-game winning streak

Forward breaks tie early in 3rd, Ellis makes 27 saves in NHL debut

Red Wings at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Jack Quinn had a goal and two assists for the Buffalo Sabres, who ended the Detroit Red Wings’ five-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Colten Ellis made 27 saves in his NHL debut for the Sabres (3-4-0), who have won three of four. Jason Zucker and Josh Doan also scored, and Ryan McLeod and Conor Timmins each had two assists.

Buffalo acquired Ellis off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 6.

J.T. Compher and Emmitt Finnie scored for the Red Wings (5-2-0), who had not lost since their season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9, 5-1. John Gibson made 27 saves.

Compher gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 3:00 of the second period. Albert Johansson put a shot on net from the left circle, drawing Ellis over, and Compher was in front to collect it and push it into the net.

Zucker tied it 1-1 at 11:37 when he took a pass from Quinn at the top of the crease on a 2-on-1 rush and scored on Gibson stick side.

Zucker left the game with an upper-body injury at 14:22 and did not return.

Tyson Kozak gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 16:28. Quinn cut to the slot from the right side before sending a short pass to Kozak in front, where he slid it through Gibson’s pads.

Finnie tied it 2-2 at 18:20 after Dylan Larkin sent him a backhand feed from below the right circle for the quick tap-in.

Quinn put Buffalo back ahead 3-2 on the power play at 4:15 of the third period when he one-timed a pass from McLeod from above the slot.

Doan then extended it to 4-2 at 8:10, scoring on a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Super 16: Golden Knights, Avalanche rewarded for strong starts to season

Blackhawks showing composure to start season, eager to accelerate rebuild

NCAA notebook: Augustine of Michigan State among goalies to watch this season

Crosby humbled closing in on rare milestone of 1,700 career points

Matheson's OT goal lifts Canadiens past Flames

Devils defeat Wild to extend winning streak to 6

Ellis’ family has priceless reaction to goalie's 2 breakaway saves in debut

NHL Status Report: Hill week to week for Golden Knights with lower-body injury

Bruins dress up as superheroes, visit young patients at local hospitals

Tkachuk staying positive after ‘bump in the road’ with Senators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

Ovechkin poses with funny floss holder giveaway

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Larkin pacing Red Wings to solid start, making case for Olympics

Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove