Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

RED WINGS (10-13-4) at SABRES (11-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Motte

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body) Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings will use the same lineup as Saturday, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. … Greenway is expected to return after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury; Peterka, a forward, could be scratched after alternating line drills with Greenway at practice Sunday. … Dahlin skated on his own Monday, and the defenseman will miss a third straight game. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin could return this weekend.