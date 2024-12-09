Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (10-13-4) at SABRES (11-13-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Motte

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Jordan Greenway -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body) Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings will use the same lineup as Saturday, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. … Greenway is expected to return after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury; Peterka, a forward, could be scratched after alternating line drills with Greenway at practice Sunday. … Dahlin skated on his own Monday, and the defenseman will miss a third straight game. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin could return this weekend.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Greenway likely to return for Sabres against Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Shesterkin grateful for 8-year contract with Rangers, happy to eliminate 'all this noise'

NHL On Tap: Trouba to make Ducks debut against Canadiens

Matthew Tkachuk leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lemaire to be inducted into Devils Ring of Honor

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with groin injury

Montembeault lands 4 Nations Face-Off spot with Canada after solid start with Canadiens

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Stars score 4 straight in 3rd period to defeat Flames

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 9

Zizing ‘Em Up: Pietrangelo grateful for daughter’s health, 4 Nations Face-Off selection

Celebrini, Michkov among top rookies aged 20 or younger

Cooley gets goal, assist in Utah Hockey Club win against Flyers

Wedgewood makes 25 saves, Avalanche shut out Devils

Johnson scores twice in 3rd, lifts Blue Jackets past Jets

Sorokin makes 29 saves, Islanders edge Senators