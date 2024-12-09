Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

RED WINGS (10-13-4) at SABRES (11-13-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Motte
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Jordan Greenway -- Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ryan Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body) Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings will use the same lineup as Saturday, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. … Greenway is expected to return after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury; Peterka, a forward, could be scratched after alternating line drills with Greenway at practice Sunday. … Dahlin skated on his own Monday, and the defenseman will miss a third straight game. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin could return this weekend.