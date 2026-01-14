Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

Zacha, Minten score; Detroit loses for 1st time in 5 games

Red Wings at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves, and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Tuesday.

It was Swayman’s first shutout this season and his 17th in the NHL.

Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins (26-19-2), who have won six of their past seven games (6-1-0). It’s the second consecutive shutout by the Bruins after Joonas Korpisalo posted a 27-save performance in a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Boston has allowed only three goals in the first four games of its current five-game homestand.

With his assist on Minten’s third-period goal, David Pastrnak (889 points) surpassed Bobby Orr for seventh-most points in Bruins history.

Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Red Wings (28-16-4), who had won four in a row and six of eight (6-1-1), including a 4-3 overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

After a scoreless first period, Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 10:59 of the second. Viktor Arvidsson screened Talbot in front of the net before Zacha’s wrister from the slot went in high glove side.

Minten extended it to 2-0 at 3:49 of the third period. Charlie McAvoy received a pass from Pastrnak high in the offensive zone and took a shot from just inside the blue line. Talbot made the initial stop, but McAvoy followed the shot, retrieved the rebound and fed Minten for the easy tap-in from the opposite post.

Kastelic scored an empty-net goal at 16:01 for the 3-0 final.

Boston forward Morgan Geekie, who leads the team with 25 goals this season, returned to the lineup after leaving in the first period of a 10-2 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday and missing Sunday’s victory to be with his wife for the birth of the couple's second child.

