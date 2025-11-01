ANAHEIM -- Leo Carlsson had a goal and three assists for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Honda Center on Friday.
Carlsson gets 4 points, Ducks top Red Wings for 4th win in past 5
Terry has 2 goals, assist for Anaheim; DeBrincat extends scoring streak to 4 games for Detroit
Carlsson has three goals and six assists in a five-game point streak.
"He's been a 'wow' factor," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "He brings speed through the middle of the ice, and a lot of times he has possession of the puck, and he can back (the defense) off and loosen up coverage and open things up for his wingers."
Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Cutter Gauthier had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves for the Ducks (6-3-1), who have won four of five. Terry extended his point streak to six games (10 points; five goals, five assists).
Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (8-4-0), which was coming off a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. DeBrincat has scored in four straight games.
"I thought our bodies wanted to go, but our brains didn't," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. "At the end of the night, that probably cost us."
John Gibson made 27 saves in his first return to Anaheim since he was traded to the Red Wings on June 28 after 12 seasons with the Ducks.
"We've got to come up with a better game plan, especially for such a meaningful game for 'Gibby,'" Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. "Unacceptable to let him hang in there."
Anaheim scored short-handed for the second straight game when Terry got loose on a breakaway for a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first.
"Scored a big goal right off the bat to get us started," Quenneville said of Terry. "We're very happy with his contributions."
Detroit killed Anaheim's first power play and scored 48 seconds later when Dylan Larkin passed the puck ahead to Raymond, who went through the five-hole to tie it 1-1 at 8:19.
Terry led a 3-on-2 rush before making a cross-ice pass to Carlsson, who scored with a wrist shot from the left circle for a 2-1 lead at 12:24.
"Some of our problems in the past reared their heads again in the first period," McLellan said. "A few outnumbered rushes and real poor decisions, including the power play, and all of a sudden, you're chasing the game and it's tough to do when you're on the road and you're playing back to back."
Seider appeared to score on a rebound at 4:57 of the second, but the Ducks challenged that Seider used a kicking motion to score the goal and it was disallowed after a video review.
Mason McTavish scored at 6:35 to extend the lead to 3-1. He received a pass along the wall, skated the puck to the opposite side and scored with a wrist shot from the right circle through traffic.
The Red Wings were on a power play when DeBrincat received a pass to the side of the net, turned and scored from in close to cut it to 3-2 at 15:25.
The Ducks were on a power play in the opening minute of the third period when Chris Kreider scored with a backhand just after Gibson had knocked the net off its moorings. The goal was awarded and then confirmed after a brief review, giving the Ducks a 4-2 lead 55 seconds into the period.
Detroit went 1-for-7 on the power play and the Ducks finished 1-for-5.
"You want to stay out of the box, but at the same time, we had plenty of looks on the power play to get one," Raymond said. "In a tight game like that, where chances go back and forth. ... you need to be efficient and you need to capitalize on those moments."
Terry scored into an empty net with 2:32 left for the 5-2 final.
“We’ve got a lot of smart hockey players," Terry said. "We're just learning when to be aggressive, when teams are maybe in tough spots, and when to push."
NOTES: Carlsson, Terry and Drew Helleson factored on the same short-handed goal in consecutive NHL games for the first time since Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2015, when Paul Byron, Torrey Mitchell and Jeff Petry accomplished the feat for the Montreal Canadiens. ... Gauthier has a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists). ... Kreider returned after missing four games with an illness. He has five goals in his first six games with Anaheim, four on the power play. ... Anaheim’s 36 goals through its first 10 games of the season is the most in team history. .... Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, played in his 10th NHL game, which activated the first year on his three-year entry-level contract.