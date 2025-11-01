Carlsson gets 4 points, Ducks top Red Wings for 4th win in past 5

Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Cutter Gauthier had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves for the Ducks (6-3-1), who have won four of five. Terry extended his point streak to six games (10 points; five goals, five assists).

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for Detroit (8-4-0), which was coming off a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. DeBrincat has scored in four straight games.

"I thought our bodies wanted to go, but our brains didn't," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. "At the end of the night, that probably cost us."

John Gibson made 27 saves in his first return to Anaheim since he was traded to the Red Wings on June 28 after 12 seasons with the Ducks.

"We've got to come up with a better game plan, especially for such a meaningful game for 'Gibby,'" Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said. "Unacceptable to let him hang in there."

Anaheim scored short-handed for the second straight game when Terry got loose on a breakaway for a 1-0 lead at 4:53 of the first.

"Scored a big goal right off the bat to get us started," Quenneville said of Terry. "We're very happy with his contributions."