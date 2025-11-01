Gibson receives warm welcome back to Anaheim 

Anaheim Ducks fans were happy to quack for an old friend on Friday.
John Gibson received a standing ovation from Ducks fans in his first game back in Anaheim since being traded to the Detroit Red Wings in June.
The Ducks played a special tribute to the franchise’s all-time leader in games played by a goalie (506) on the Honda Center video board.
Gibson then saluted the crowd as they got to their feet to clap for him.
The veteran goalie was drafted by the Ducks in the second round (39th overall) during the 2011 NHL Draft. He played 12 seasons with the team.