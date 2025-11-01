Gibson receives warm welcome back to Anaheim 

Veteran goalie returns to Honda Center for 1st time since trade to Detroit

DET@ANA: Ducks honor their former goalie Gibson in his return to Anaheim

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Anaheim Ducks fans were happy to quack for an old friend on Friday.

John Gibson received a standing ovation from Ducks fans in his first game back in Anaheim since being traded to the Detroit Red Wings in June.

The Ducks played a special tribute to the franchise’s all-time leader in games played by a goalie (506) on the Honda Center video board.

Gibson then saluted the crowd as they got to their feet to clap for him.

The veteran goalie was drafted by the Ducks in the second round (39th overall) during the 2011 NHL Draft. He played 12 seasons with the team.

Short Shifts

NHL players break out costumes for Hockey Halloween 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 31

Stars fan Cable Pickering brings energy to home games with full goalie outfit

Penguins, Wild honor Make-A-Wish child

Oilers honor Henrique for 1,000th NHL game

Kraken dress as Adam Sandler characters during comedian’s show in Seattle

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Kucherov’s 1,000th career point with special ceremony

Ducks have hilarious reactions to spooky surprise 

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Marchand coaches team in Nova Scotia to help friend who lost daughter to cancer 

Blues trick-or-treat with patients from St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Jack Hughes named Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador for 2026 Olympics

Gaborik reads Wild starting lineup, drops puck before 25th anniversary game

Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

Crosby’s family celebrates in stands after 1,700th point

Penguins show off furry friends at pregame arrivals

Star Wears: New York Islanders award Iron Man helmet to player of game