Ryan retires from NHL after 10 seasons

Derek Ryan announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday.

The 38-year-old undrafted center played 10 seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. He had 209 points (82 goals, 127 assists) in 606 regular-season games and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 60 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Ryan signed with the Hurricanes in 2015 after leading the Swedish Hockey League in scoring with 60 points (15 goals, 45 assists) for Orebro and being named the league’s MVP and Forward of the Year in 2014-15. He played his last four seasons with the Oilers, signing a two-year, $1.8 million contract to remain with Edmonton on June 13, 2023.

Ryan had six points (one goal, five assists) in 36 regular-season games with the Oilers last season and did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had an NHL career-high 38 points in both 2017-18 (15 goals, 23 assists) and 2018-19 (13 goals, 25 assists).