STARS (12-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jamie Benn -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin
Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Joel Kiviranta, Rémi Poirier
Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body), Tyler Myers (upper body)