Stars score 3 unanswered, rally past Canucks

Granlund, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks along with defenseman Cody Ceci on Feb. 1, scored the game-winning goal with 26 seconds left in the second period off a rebound from a Ceci point shot.

Mikko Rantanen, Thomas Harley and Jason Robertson also scored, Matt Duchene and Ceci each had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Stars (42-20-2), who bounced back from a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday to win for the fifth time in the past six games.

Dallas was playing without top center Roope Hintz after he was hit in the face by a deflected puck in Edmonton. Hintz flew back to Dallas on Sunday and is day-to-day, coach Pete DeBoer said before the game in Vancouver.

Derek Forbort scored his first goal in over two years and Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves for the Canucks (29-23-11), who had won their previous two.

Harley put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 5:17 of the second period with a shot into traffic from outside the right face-off circle that hit Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson while he battled Dallas forward Mavrik Bourque atop the crease. Lankinen kicked the rebound in with his left skate as he pushed to make a save.

Forbort tied it 1-1 at 11:35, taking a cross-ice pass from Conor Garland inside the right face-off circle and shooting over DeSmith’s blocker for his first goal in 83 games dating back to Feb. 16, 2023.

Granlund put the Stars ahead 2-1 after Mikko Rantanen, playing his second game being traded to Dallas by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and then signing an eight-year, $96 million contract, won an offensive zone face-off.

Robertson redirected a Duchene pass off the rush to make it 3-1 at 8:26 of the third period, extending his point streak to eight games (eight goals, seven assists).

Rantanen scored into an empty net with 1:08 left, his second goal and third point in two games with Dallas, for the 4-1 final.