Stars score 3 unanswered, rally past Canucks

Granlund has first goal with Dallas since trade on Feb. 1

Stars at Canucks I Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Mikael Granlund scored his first goal in 13 games with the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Granlund, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks along with defenseman Cody Ceci on Feb. 1, scored the game-winning goal with 26 seconds left in the second period off a rebound from a Ceci point shot.

Mikko Rantanen, Thomas Harley and Jason Robertson also scored, Matt Duchene and Ceci each had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for the Stars (42-20-2), who bounced back from a 5-4 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday to win for the fifth time in the past six games.

Dallas was playing without top center Roope Hintz after he was hit in the face by a deflected puck in Edmonton. Hintz flew back to Dallas on Sunday and is day-to-day, coach Pete DeBoer said before the game in Vancouver.

Derek Forbort scored his first goal in over two years and Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves for the Canucks (29-23-11), who had won their previous two.

Harley put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 5:17 of the second period with a shot into traffic from outside the right face-off circle that hit Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson while he battled Dallas forward Mavrik Bourque atop the crease. Lankinen kicked the rebound in with his left skate as he pushed to make a save.

Forbort tied it 1-1 at 11:35, taking a cross-ice pass from Conor Garland inside the right face-off circle and shooting over DeSmith’s blocker for his first goal in 83 games dating back to Feb. 16, 2023.

Granlund put the Stars ahead 2-1 after Mikko Rantanen, playing his second game being traded to Dallas by the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and then signing an eight-year, $96 million contract, won an offensive zone face-off.

Robertson redirected a Duchene pass off the rush to make it 3-1 at 8:26 of the third period, extending his point streak to eight games (eight goals, seven assists).

Rantanen scored into an empty net with 1:08 left, his second goal and third point in two games with Dallas, for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights to host Amerigol LATAM Cup Spring Classic

Trophy Tracker: Hutson of Canadiens picked to win Calder as rookie of year

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 10

Stutzle's 14-game point streak sparking Senators' playoff push

Zizing ‘Em Up: All eyes on Marner after Rantanen signs with Stars

Colangelo stays hot with 2 goals, Ducks defeat Islanders

Kings hold off Golden Knights despite Hertl's hat trick

Fantilli gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Rangers

NHL Buzz: Islanders unsure if Barzal can return before end of season

New Hurricanes Jankowski, Stankoven shine in win against Jets

Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky set to head west

Fleury stops 19 for Wild, loses likely final game against Penguins

Ovechkin scores No. 886, Capitals defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 886, now 9 from breaking NHL record

Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

Michkov settling in just fine with Flyers, living in Philadelphia 

Glass scores in Devils debut in win against Flyers