Stars forward Seguin reflects on key moments in career ahead of 1,000th NHL game 

For a player who was picked as early as Tyler Seguin was, No. 2 in the 2010 NHL Draft, the highs that he has reached in his career make sense. From playing in the Stanley Cup Final three times, winning in 2011, to nearing 400 goals, it has been an NHL tenure rich with accomplishments.

But it has also seen its share of difficult moments, of disappointments, from the trade that shipped him from the Boston Bruins to the Dallas Stars to losses in two of those Stanley Cup Finals to surgeries on each of his hips that cost him all but three games in the 2020-21 season and all but 20 in the 2024-25 season.

It has all combined to give the 33-year-old perspective beyond his years, even if he has suddenly felt those years creeping up on him.

“I’ve felt times of bliss with winning early, with having a daughter, with going from [being] this single, really confident kid to I think I was the oldest player on my team last night,” he said of a game last Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings in which Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene were out because of injuries.

“It’s happened quick.”

Seguin sits on the brink of 1,000 games, with 999 in his NHL career over 16 seasons, three in Boston and 13 in Dallas. In that time, he has 814 points (363 goals, 451 assists) in the regular season and 79 points (29 goals, 50 assists) in 151 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“There’s no regrets with it,” Seguin said. “I’m just so happy with how everything’s come together and now it’s about just trying to add that championship to being in Dallas. There’s been a lot of changes over the years and a lot of good people in my life that have helped me get to this point.

“I think 1,000 games was never anything I really thought about much until the last few years of just the journey it’s been to get here, with the surgeries and the body and now feeling the healthiest I’ve been in years and about to hit this 1,000th game thing.

“It never was cool and now it’s turned out to be pretty cool.”

With the milestone game on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBOMAX, TNT), the forward last week took NHL.com through 10 of the most memorable, most important, and most impactful games of his career: