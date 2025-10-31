Cirelli scores in OT, Lightning defeat Stars for 4th straight victory

Wins it at 2:36; Oettinger makes 30 saves for Dallas, which extends point streak to 5

Stars at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Anthony Cirelli scored at 2:36 of overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.

Cirelli took control of the loose puck off of turnover by Mikko Rantanen to start a breakaway and beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger with the backhand.

Brandon Hagel scored for the third straight game for Lightning (5-4-2), who have won four straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Adam Erne scored for Dallas (6-3-2), which has a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Oettinger made 30 saves.

Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:02 of the second period when he slid the puck over the goal line off a follow-up of a shot from Gage Goncalves. The goal was initially waved off, but video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room showed the puck crossed the goal line.

Erne tied the game 1-1 at 2:03 of the third period when he redirected a shot from Alexander Petrovic from the net front position. It was the first goal since Dec. 21, 2023, for the 30-year-old forward, who did not play in the NHL last season.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin played in his 1,000th NHL game. He was 6-of-12 on face-offs in 21:48.

