Stars at Blues projected lineups

STARS (3-1-0) at BLUES (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Colin Blackwell -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bischel -- Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Justin Hryckowian
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Oskar Back (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Logan Mailloux
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Duchene could return after missing a 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday because of an upper-body injury; he took part in the skate Saturday after practicing Friday. ... Lundkvist is questionable after leaving Thursday with a lower-body injury; if he can't play, Lyubushkin, a defenseman, would enter the lineup. ... Kessel will make his season debut and replace Mailloux, a defenseman. ... The Blues changed up their top three lines. ... Sundqvist and Toropchenko, each a forward, took part in the morning skate Saturday but neither is ready to return.