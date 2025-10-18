Stars at Blues projected lineups

STARS (3-1-0) at BLUES (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Colin Blackwell -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bischel -- Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Oskar Back (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Logan Mailloux

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower, upper body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Duchene could return after missing a 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday because of an upper-body injury; he took part in the skate Saturday after practicing Friday. ... Lundkvist is questionable after leaving Thursday with a lower-body injury; if he can't play, Lyubushkin, a defenseman, would enter the lineup. ... Kessel will make his season debut and replace Mailloux, a defenseman. ... The Blues changed up their top three lines. ... Sundqvist and Toropchenko, each a forward, took part in the morning skate Saturday but neither is ready to return.