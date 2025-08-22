Hintz 'feeling good' ahead of Stars camp after breaking foot in playoffs

MILAN -- Roope Hintz says he's back to 100 percent after sustaining a broken foot late in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Dallas Stars center will be ready for training camp when it begins next month.

“I’m feeling good. My foot is fine, and I’ve been able to train normally this summer,” Hintz said at the NHL/NHL Players' Association European Player Media Tour on Friday. “So everything is good.”

The 28-year-old was injured when he was slashed on the left leg by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse at 3:46 of the third period of Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on May 23. Hintz had to be helped off the ice in that game and did not play in Game 3.

“The biggest problem with Roope’s (injury) was we couldn’t get it to stop bleeding," Stars general manager Jim Nill said June 6. "They had to take out vials of blood for about two days straight. That’s why he missed the one game. “Where it broke, the bone, it just kept bleeding.”

Hintz returned for the final two games of the series and scored a goal in Game 5, when the Stars were eliminated by the Oilers in a 6-3 loss.

“Of course, it’s always hard if you get injured at that time of the year but you just try to find ways to get back on the ice as quick as possible,” Hintz said. “We found a good solution there and I was able to play, and I felt like normal. So it’s OK. Now it’s been fine after that.”

Hintz, who was fourth on the Stars with 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 76 regular-season games, said the injury didn’t require surgery, “just some rest.”

Selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 49) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Hintz has 377 points (175 goals, 202 assists) in 468 regular-season games with the Stars and 69 points (27 goals, 42 assists) in 95 playoff games.

Hintz, who played for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, said he's hopeful of making Finland’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Three of his Dallas teammates -- forward Mikko Rantanen and defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell -- were among the first six named to the team June 16.

“Of course, it would be a dream come true," Hintz said. "When you’re a young kid you dream about that and you’re like, ‘I want to wear that jersey at some point in my life.' With the guys you have right now, I know everybody, every Finnish guy who’s probably going to be on that team. It really would be so nice to be in there and play for Finland.”

The Stars open the regular season at the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9.