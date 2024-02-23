Norris scores twice, Senators hand Stars 4th straight loss

Norris had scored one goal in his previous 20 games.

Shane Pinto and Thomas Chabot also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists, and Anton Forsberg made 14 saves for the Senators (24-27-3), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games. Claude Giroux had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, six assists).

Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars (34-16-8), who are 0-2-2 in their past four games. Jake Oettinger allowed three goals on 11 shots before being replaced in the second period by Scott Wedgewood, who made 18 saves.

Norris gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 4:10 of the first period. He got inside position on Derrick Pouliot and redirected Batherson's shot from the left point.

Pavelski tied it 1-1 at 19:50, finishing a rebound at the edge of the crease after he was cross-checked in the back by Jacob Bernard-Docker.

Norris put the Senators back in front 2-1 at 5:37 of the second period. He skated by Miro Heiskanen and into a lofted pass from Batherson before sneaking a shot five-hole on Oettinger.

Chabot pushed it to 3-1 at 8:56 with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Pinto made it 4-1 at 19:43, one-timing a pass from Giroux five-hole on Wedgewood for a power-play goal.