NHL Foundation sets own single-night fundraising record at Go Forward!

NEW YORK -- The NHL Foundation set its own record for fundraising in a single night by raising about $600,000 at its second annual Go Forward! event at Tribeca Rooftop + 360° in lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

The money raised goes directly to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation dedicated to curing spinal cord injury, the Michael J. Fox Foundation committed to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease and SCIboston's Travis Roy Legacy Grant that assists individuals with paraplegia or quad/tetraplegia caused by spinal cord injury or disorder.

In addition, Tampa-based charitable organizations pdLIFE, which helps patients with Parkinson's disease, and Stay In Step Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center will receive funding from the Go Forward! event.

"This is our biggest night," NHL Foundation U.S. executive director Rob Wooley said. "The NHL Foundation has never raised a half a million dollars ever at one time."