Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

Jack Eichel is back at his old stomping grounds.
While in Boston, the Vegas Golden Knights forward stopped by the Boston University campus on Wednesday to speak with the school’s men’s hockey team – a program that Eichel knows well.
Eichel and the Golden Knights are in town for their matchup against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN, NESN, SCRIPPS).
The Golden Knights even took their morning skate on Wednesday at Agganis Arena, where the Terriers play their home games.
Back in 2015 – while playing for the Terriers – Eichel became just the second freshman and just the third player in BU history to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men’s hockey player each year.
That season, he led the NCAA with 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 40 games. He was also the Hockey East Conference scoring champion, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, among other accolades throughout the season (including being named MVP of the conference tournament).
Eichel helped lead the Terriers to the national championship game, where they ultimately lost to Providence College, 4-3. Eichel had an assist in that game.
After that season at BU, Eichel was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres No. 2 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and made his debut in the League soon after.