Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

Back in 2015 – while playing for the Terriers – Eichel became just the second freshman and just the third player in BU history to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men’s hockey player each year.

That season, he led the NCAA with 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 40 games. He was also the Hockey East Conference scoring champion, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, among other accolades throughout the season (including being named MVP of the conference tournament).

Eichel helped lead the Terriers to the national championship game, where they ultimately lost to Providence College, 4-3. Eichel had an assist in that game.

After that season at BU, Eichel was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres No. 2 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and made his debut in the League soon after.