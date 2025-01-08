Benn lifts Stars past Rangers in OT for 5th straight win 

Harley ties game late for Dallas; Trocheck, Panarin each has 3 points for New York

Stars at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Jamie Benn scored on a power play 2:17 into overtime and the Dallas Stars came back twice, including from down three goals, to defeat the New York Rangers 5-4 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Benn scored from the front of the net off a pass from Jason Robertson.

Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov and Robertson scored to rally the Stars after they fell behind 3-0 in the first period, and Thomas Harley scored a tying goal late in the third period. Harley also had an assist on Benn’s goal and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

The Stars (25-13-1) extended their winning streak to five games and their point streak to seven.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, Artemi Panarin had three assists and Alexis Lafreniere had two goals for the Rangers (18-20-2). Jonathan Quick made 35 saves but lost in his second attempt to become the first United States-born goalie to reach 400 wins.

Lafreniere gave New York a 1-0 lead with his first goal in 14 games and second in 22 at 6:56 of the first. He took a drop pass from Panarin in the left circle and scored high on Oettinger's blocker side.

Trocheck deflected Will Borgen's shot past Oettinger at 9:55 to give New York a 2-0 lead.

Lafreniere scored on a breakaway set up by Trocheck and Panarin, getting a backhanded shot through Oettinger's five-hole at 11:24 to make it 3-0.

Duchene cut New York's lead to 3-1 at 12:57. He stayed onside at the left point and his pass attempt to Benn from the left circle went into the net off Urho Vaakanainen's stick.

Dadonov's power-play goal off a far post rebound of Mavrik Bourque's shot from the right circle made it 3-2 at 15:56.

Robertson tied it 3-3 at 13:14 of the second period. He came from behind the net, around the left post and lifted a backhanded shot past Quick.

Trocheck gave New York the 4-3 lead at 12:56 of the third period with a power-play goal on a netfront deflection of Mika Zibanejad's shot from high between the circles.

A defensive zone turnover by K'Andre Miller led to Harley making it 4-4 with a shot from the right circle at 17:21.

