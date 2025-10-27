Stars rally with 3 unanswered goals to defeat Predators

Jason Robertson had two assists for the Stars (5-3-1), who have won consecutive games. Casey DeSmith made 24 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault and Spencer Stastney scored for the Predators (4-4-2), who had won consecutive games after losing their previous four. Justus Annunen made 24 saves.

Rantanen gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 10:44 of the third period with a wrist shot on the power play thanks to a cross-ice pass from Mavrik Bourque. It is the first power-play goal the Predators have allowed on home ice this season.

Marchessault gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:02 of the first period on a rebound in front of the net on the power play. Ryan O'Reilly took the original shot from just behind the right face-off circle.

Stastney gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 7:15 of the second period on a snap shot from the left circle that beat DeSmith blocker side.

Oskar Back scored for the Stars to make it 2-1 at 9:36 on a redirection from between his legs in the slot on a shot by Radek Faksa. It was Back’s first game this season after being out with an undisclosed injury.

Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars to tie the game 2-2 at 16:29 of the second period on a 2-on-1 rush with Robertson. Johnston beat Annunen on a backhand shot through the five-hole.

Stars forward Roope Hintz did not play because of an upper body injury.