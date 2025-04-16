Stars at Predators projected lineups

STARS (50-25-6) at PREDATORS (29-44-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Evgenii Dadonov -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Oscar Back -- Sam Steel – Colin Blackwell

Matt Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Matthew Wood

Zachary L’Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jakub Vrana

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Marc Del Gaizo

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ryan Ufko

Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Status report

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Dallas is working through several game-time lineup decisions. ... Seguin, who has been out since Dec. 1, could play, DeBoer said; the center had hip surgery Dec. 5 and was expected to need 4-6 months to recover. ... Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there will be lineup decisions to be made involving their defensemen.

