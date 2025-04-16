Stars at Predators projected lineups

STARS (50-25-6) at PREDATORS (29-44-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Evgenii Dadonov -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Oscar Back -- Sam Steel – Colin Blackwell
Matt Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Matthew Wood
Zachary L’Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jakub Vrana
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Marc Del Gaizo
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ryan Ufko
Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Status report
Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Dallas is working through several game-time lineup decisions. ... Seguin, who has been out since Dec. 1, could play, DeBoer said; the center had hip surgery Dec. 5 and was expected to need 4-6 months to recover. ... Predators coach Andrew Brunette said there will be lineup decisions to be made involving their defensemen.