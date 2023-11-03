Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Matt Duchene scored to extend his point streak to five games for the Stars (7-1-1).

Sam Gagner scored twice in the third period in his season debut for the Oilers (2-6-1), who went 0-for-4 on the power play and lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Edmonton outshot Dallas 25-9 in the third period.

Duchene gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 8:08 of the first period through the five-hole.

Kane tied it 1-1 at 17:00 from the left face-off circle after a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who slid near the blue line to create a turnover.

Pavelski put Dallas back in front 2-1 at 3:25 of the second period on a 3-on-1 after Hintz set him up on a cross-ice pass.

Hintz pounced on a rebound at 16:06 off an attempted clear by Darnell Nurse that instead bounced off Skinner’s pad and right to the Stars center on the power play for a 3-1 lead.

Hintz scored again at 2:37 of the third, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Pavelski to make it 4-1.

Gagner, in his third stint with the Oilers, cut it to 4-2 when he jammed in a loose puck at 10:35. He scored again at 13:36, backhanding a feed from Kane for the 4-3 final.

Edmonton forward Connor Brown sustained a non-contact injury in the second period and left the ice without putting any weight on his left leg. He did not return.