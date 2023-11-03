Latest News

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Draft Notebook: Boisvert learns by watching Crosby

Sidney Crosby set to play 1200th nhl game for Penguins

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hintz scores twice, Wedgewood makes 46 saves; Gagner has 2 goals for Edmonton

Recap: Stars at Oilers 11.2.23

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Roope Hintz scored twice and had an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 46 saves for the Dallas Stars in their third straight win, 4-3 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday.

Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Matt Duchene scored to extend his point streak to five games for the Stars (7-1-1).

Sam Gagner scored twice in the third period in his season debut for the Oilers (2-6-1), who went 0-for-4 on the power play and lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Edmonton outshot Dallas 25-9 in the third period.

Duchene gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 8:08 of the first period through the five-hole.

Kane tied it 1-1 at 17:00 from the left face-off circle after a feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who slid near the blue line to create a turnover.

Pavelski put Dallas back in front 2-1 at 3:25 of the second period on a 3-on-1 after Hintz set him up on a cross-ice pass.

Hintz pounced on a rebound at 16:06 off an attempted clear by Darnell Nurse that instead bounced off Skinner’s pad and right to the Stars center on the power play for a 3-1 lead.

Hintz scored again at 2:37 of the third, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Pavelski to make it 4-1.

Gagner, in his third stint with the Oilers, cut it to 4-2 when he jammed in a loose puck at 10:35. He scored again at 13:36, backhanding a feed from Kane for the 4-3 final.

Edmonton forward Connor Brown sustained a non-contact injury in the second period and left the ice without putting any weight on his left leg. He did not return.