MacKinnon extends home point streak to 29, Avalanche ease past Stars

Has goal, assist for Colorado, which has won 3 of 5

Recap: Stars at Avalanche 2.27.24

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening home point streak to 29 games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Tuesday.

MacKinnon has 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) during his streak, which is the sixth-longest home point streak in NHL history and the longest since Mario Lemieux’s 31-game home streak in 1995-96. Wayne Gretzky owns the NHL record for a home point streak to start a season at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, and Andrew Cogliano each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (36-19-5), who have won three of their past five games (3-1-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves.

Logan Stankoven scored, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (35-17-9), who are 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Stankoven scored to make it 1-0 Stars 1:00 into the first period after he one-timed Wyatt Johnston’s pass off Georgiev’s stick.

Joel Kiviranta tied it 1-1, one-timing Cogliano’s circle-to-circle pass off the glove at 2:08.

Rantanen scored to make it 2-1 when he located the rebound from MacKinnon’s initial shot and one-handed the puck around Oettinger at 5:58. MacKinnon’s assist tied him with Peter Forsberg (538) for third place on the Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques all-time assist list.

Cogliano extended the lead to 3-1 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle that went under the glove of Oettinger at 7:09 of the second period.

MacKinnon made it 4-1 48 seconds later at 7:58, cutting to the net from the right corner before backhanding the puck over the blocker.

Lehkonen scored a power-play goal to make it 5-1, tapping in a pass from Jonathon Drouin at 14:15 of the second.

Latest News

Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Staal has goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Wild

Josi powers Predators past Senators for 6th straight win

Rheaume thrilled to see more opportunities for girls across youth hockey

United States performed forgotten 'Miracle on Ice' 64 years ago

McDavid producing for Oilers despite 10-game goal drought

Mailbag: Deadline rumblings for Maple Leafs, Predators, Penguins 

Flyers score 5 in 3rd, defeat Lightning

Sharangovich breaks tie in 3rd, Flames top Kings for 4th straight win

Jets have 'strong NHL market' in Winnipeg, Bettman says

Red Wings score 8, defeat Capitals for 6th straight win

Tkachuk, Panthers stay hot with win against Sabres

Golden Knights end Maple Leafs' winning streak at 7

Montembeault makes 36 saves, Canadiens hand Coyotes 13th straight loss

Goal of the Season? Foerster goes between legs for backhand goal 

NHL Buzz: Eichel skates with Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

Rempe instant ‘presence,’ fan favorite for Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today