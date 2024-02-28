MacKinnon extends home point streak to 29, Avalanche ease past Stars

MacKinnon has 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) during his streak, which is the sixth-longest home point streak in NHL history and the longest since Mario Lemieux’s 31-game home streak in 1995-96. Wayne Gretzky owns the NHL record for a home point streak to start a season at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, and Andrew Cogliano each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (36-19-5), who have won three of their past five games (3-1-1). Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves.

Logan Stankoven scored, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (35-17-9), who are 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Stankoven scored to make it 1-0 Stars 1:00 into the first period after he one-timed Wyatt Johnston’s pass off Georgiev’s stick.

Joel Kiviranta tied it 1-1, one-timing Cogliano’s circle-to-circle pass off the glove at 2:08.

Rantanen scored to make it 2-1 when he located the rebound from MacKinnon’s initial shot and one-handed the puck around Oettinger at 5:58. MacKinnon’s assist tied him with Peter Forsberg (538) for third place on the Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques all-time assist list.

Cogliano extended the lead to 3-1 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle that went under the glove of Oettinger at 7:09 of the second period.

MacKinnon made it 4-1 48 seconds later at 7:58, cutting to the net from the right corner before backhanding the puck over the blocker.

Lehkonen scored a power-play goal to make it 5-1, tapping in a pass from Jonathon Drouin at 14:15 of the second.