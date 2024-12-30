Stars score 5 straight goals to defeat slumping Blackhawks

Duchene, Benn each gets 3 points for Dallas, which is 4-2-1 in past 7

Stars at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn each had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Jason Robertson, Evgenii Dadonov and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal and an assist for Dallas (21-13-1). Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Connor Bedard scored a goal and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (12-23-2), who have lost four in a row.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 12:20 of the first period when his shot from the left circle deflected in off the stick of Stars forward Sam Steel.

Benn tied the game 1-1 at 17:12, jamming in the rebound of a Dadonov backhander after a left pad save from Soderblom.

After Chicago's Tyler Bertuzzi went off for a five minute elbowing major at 11:49 of the second period, Robertson made it 2-1 when he walked in from the blue line and sent a wrister from the right face-off circle at 8:23.

Dadonov scored from the right face-off circle after taking a cross-ice feed from Duchene at 14:46 to push Dallas' lead to 3-1.

Wyatt Johnston had a Duchene shot deflect off his leg 10 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1.

Duchene then put home a rebound five-hole from the right circle off a Johnston shot for the 5-2 final at 2:55.

