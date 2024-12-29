Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Alex Vlasic of the Chicago Blackhawks will keep a blog throughout the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
In his first entry, the 23-year-old defenseman writes about anticipation of the Winter Classic, the first of his NHL career, enjoying Christmas with his family and their anticipation of the outdoor game.
It’s starting to feel a little real now with how close we’re getting to the game. All the little things about us skating, the practice and stuff, getting family out there on the ice, just the whole experience. I’m excited and looking forward to it.
I haven’t seen the latest progress they’ve made at Wrigley. The only time I saw it was last week when I went in with Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno, when former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster gave us a tour of the Cubs clubhouse and batting cages.
The tour of Wrigley was awesome, just seeing how a different pro sports team does it. It’s baseball, something totally different than hockey, so seeing how they treat their day-to-day lives, where they spend it and what they do and what that looks like it was really cool for me to kind of understand that and see from their perspective what it’s like to play baseball. And getting a few swings in the batting cage was great. I’ve still got it.