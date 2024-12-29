Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Christmas was good. It was a nice little break to spend some time with the family. It always comes at a good time of the year, when you’re starting to feel tired and then you get those couple of days to relax, kick up the feet. Luckily my sister’s in town and I’m only 45 minutes away from home in Wilmette, north of Chicago. It’s special for me to go home so easily.

My family’s pumped about the Winter Classic. I got them all Vlasic jerseys for Christmas, so they were excited about that. My brother Eric is looking forward to it the most. He’s a huge hockey guy so he’s fired up. I can’t wait to see what they think it’s all like and get their reactions to it. I’m sure it’ll be just as good as mine.

It's cool to be able to share this with them. They come to every home game, so they don’t have a far drive to get here. It’s special for them to be there and if I wasn’t playing here, I’d have them fly in and come to the outdoor game. It's such a big deal, a cool opportunity to play in and it happens once or twice in a really long career. It’s something really special and I think we’re all so happy about it and looking forward to it.

I’ve heard there could be some rain and snow on gameday. I mean the rain wouldn’t be good but the temperature, someone said it doesn’t look too bad. I think it’s supposed to be in the 30s or 40s, which I feel is pretty ideal. Hopefully the rain doesn’t affect the ice too much, but a little snow would be cool to play in.

Of the Blackhawks’ past outdoor games, I remember watching their Stadium Series game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014. I was watching the game with my teammates. I was eight or nine years old and must’ve been with the Wilmette Braves at the time and I was watching with them at a friend’s house. That was cool, just to be watching that game with all the kids you play with and imagine yourself playing on that stadium someday. For me to be able to do that now is pretty surreal.