Kadri scores in OT, Flames rally past Stars

Kadri took a return pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and knocked a backhand past Scott Wedgewood for Calgary's second straight overtime win. The goal was upheld after video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room for goaltender interference.

MacKenzie Weegar, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev scored for the Flames (10-10-3), who have won two in a row and three of their past four. Jacob Markstrom made 13 saves.

Mason Marchment had two goals, and Wedgewood made 33 saves for Dallas (13-5-3), who have lost three of four.

Weegar helped force overtime when he tied it 3-3 at 17:19 of the third period with a point shot that sailed over Wedgewood.

The goal came after Dallas successfully challenged for a missed stoppage before Mikael Backlund scored to tie the game at 14:59.

Thomas Harley opened the scoring 4:51 into the first period to put the Stars up 1-0, taking a drop pass from Joe Pavelski and shooting past Markstrom’s blocker.

Tanev tied it 1-1 at 8:02 after his centering pass from the right side deflected off Stars defenseman Ryan Suter's skate and between Wedgewood's legs.

Hanifin put the Flames up 2-1 when he batted a loose puck in the crease over the goal line at 15:30.

Marchment tied it 2-2 at 19:00 when he shot past the blocker of Markstrom after Miro Heiskanen's point shot hit Tyler Seguin and dropped to Marchment in the slot.

Calgary outshot Dallas 11-1 in the second period and 26-6 after the first.

Marchment scored again on a penalty shot 1:49 into the third period when he beat Markstrom glove side to give Dallas a 3-2 lead. Marchment received the penalty shot after he was hooked by Tanev on a breakaway.