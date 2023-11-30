Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames

Nikita Zadorov was traded to Vancouver Canucks by the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Calgary received a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft that Vancouver initially acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 28-year-old defenseman has six points (one goal, five assists) in 21 games this season while averaging 18:24 of ice time per game. He had 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.

Vancouver is expected to be without defenseman Carson Soucy for another 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury after he blocked a shot with his left foot during a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 12. Right-shot defenseman Mark Friedman has been playing on the left side in Soucy’s absence.

The Canucks (15-7-1) visit the Flames (9-10-3) on Saturday.

“Do I think we need another defenseman? I think we can get help on the back end, yes,” Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Wednesday.

Zadorov can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. A first-round pick (No. 16) by the Buffalo Sabres, he has 132 points (42 goals, 90 assists) in 588 regular-season games with the Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Blackhawks and Flames. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“First, I’d like to thank Nikita for his commitment to the Flames and his professionalism through this process,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said. “Our hockey operations group works every day to find opportunities that make our team better today and for the future. This trade provides us with important draft assets, cap space and the opportunity for another one of our young prospects to prove himself in the NHL.”

\NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report \