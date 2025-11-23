Coronato extends goal streak, Flames recover to edge Stars in shootout 

“As a group we’re playing with more confidence,” Coronato said. “We’re playing better. I think it’s just sticking with the same plan, trying to play our game (and) getting to the net. We knew if we kept sticking with it, the bounces and the chances would start to turn. I think we battled hard. We played below their goal line. We got to our game quickly and stuck to it.”

Joel Farabee also scored for the Flames (7-13-3) and Nazem Kadri had two assists. Making consecutive starts for the first time this season, Devin Cooley made 28 saves to improve his record to 2-2-1.

“When everyone’s going together, we’re a really solid team,” said Cooley, who also made 28 saves in a 6-2 win for the Flames at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. “We just went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the League and I thought we were incredible. It was so much fun. Wherever I am, I’m just going to keep working and doing my thing and controlling what I can control and having a lot of fun with it. I thought tonight I had a ton of fun with it and I tried to make the most of it and I’m glad things worked out the way they did.”

Kadri scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout before Cooley stopped Roope Hintz to preserve the win.

“I was pretty hyped up,” Cooley said. “Then I made the save (on Hintz) and it was such a relief and it was such an awesome feeling.”