Coronato extends goal streak, Flames recover to edge Stars in shootout 

CALGARY -- Matt Coronato ran his goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Calgary Flames recovered for a 3-2 shootout win against the Dallas Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.
Cooley makes 28 saves for Calgary; Robertson scores in 6th straight game for Dallas
“As a group we’re playing with more confidence,” Coronato said. “We’re playing better. I think it’s just sticking with the same plan, trying to play our game (and) getting to the net. We knew if we kept sticking with it, the bounces and the chances would start to turn. I think we battled hard. We played below their goal line. We got to our game quickly and stuck to it.”
Joel Farabee also scored for the Flames (7-13-3) and Nazem Kadri had two assists. Making consecutive starts for the first time this season, Devin Cooley made 28 saves to improve his record to 2-2-1.
“When everyone’s going together, we’re a really solid team,” said Cooley, who also made 28 saves in a 6-2 win for the Flames at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. “We just went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the League and I thought we were incredible. It was so much fun. Wherever I am, I’m just going to keep working and doing my thing and controlling what I can control and having a lot of fun with it. I thought tonight I had a ton of fun with it and I tried to make the most of it and I’m glad things worked out the way they did.”
Kadri scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout before Cooley stopped Roope Hintz to preserve the win.
“I was pretty hyped up,” Cooley said. “Then I made the save (on Hintz) and it was such a relief and it was such an awesome feeling.”
Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars (13-5-4) and Hintz also scored. Casey DeSmith made 31 saves.
“We’ll take the point,” said Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan. “I thought both goalies were fantastic. We pushed it to a shootout and we liked our chances. The shootout’s anybody’s game.”
Coronato gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 11:41 of the first period with a power-play goal. He took a pass from Kadri behind the goal line and then went backhand to forehand while spinning around to the front of the net before sneaking a shot through DeSmith’s pads.
“I think the first power play didn’t go too well, so we wanted to keep it simple on the second one and just get pucks and bodies to the net,” Coronato said. “’Naz’ set me up there with a nice pass and I was just trying to put it on net.”
Coronato left the game late in the second period after taking a hit from behind into the boards from Mikko Rantanen, who was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct. Although he wasn’t on the bench to start the third period, Coronato later returned with stitches across the bridge of his nose.
Farabee put the Flames up 2-0 with a power-play goal at 1:50 of the third period when he redirected a point shot by defenseman Rasmus Andersson past DeSmith. Andersson extended his point streak to four games (seven points; two goals, five assists).
Robertson cut Calgary’s lead to 2-1 at 6:44 when his shot from the top of the left circle beat Cooley to the short side. Robertson extended his goal-scoring streak to a career-best six games.
“We were desperate,” Robertson said. “We had to do that (in the third period) and we got it done. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to close it out.”
Hintz tied the game 2-2 at 16:53 when he took a pass from Robertson in the slot and snapped a shot to the top corner over Cooley’s blocker.
“He made a nice play,” said Hintz of Robertson. “We actually talked about that play a couple times during that game and we tried it a couple times. We just didn't connect and then we connected finally, so it was great play.”
NOTES: Robertson has scored 10 goals during his six-game goal streak and has double-digit goals in a six-game span for the second time in his career (when he recorded 10 goals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2022). Only one player in franchise history has had more during a six-game stretch: Dino Ciccarelli (11 in 1983-84). … Robertson also has a seven-game points streak (15 points; 10 goals, five assists). ... Kadri recorded his 20th career multiassist game with the Flames. He is one of two Calgary skaters to hit the mark since he first joined the club in 2022-23, alongside Jonathan Huberdeau (25).