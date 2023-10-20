Carlsson gets debut goal for Ducks in loss to Stars 

Carlsson, the No.2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, missed the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury sustained during practice on Oct. 6.

"It was good," Carlsson said of his debut. "I thought the second period was not that good, I didn't have legs and stuff, but the first and the third period were good."

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and two assists for Dallas (2-0-1). Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, Roope Hintz also scored and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

The Stars went 2-for-5 on the power play and killed all four of Anaheim's penalties.

"I thought both our special teams were really good tonight and that's obviously a key part of our identity," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "They both came through tonight, big time."