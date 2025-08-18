Wolf motivated to take next step, lead Flames to playoffs this season

CALGARY -- Dustin Wolf and the Calgary Flames have a lot to prove this season with hopes of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 24-year-old goalie was a finalist for the Calder Trophy last season as one of the top rookies in the NHL. He started 53 games and went 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.

But the Flames (41-27-14) just missed the playoffs, losing the tiebreaker to the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card from the Western Conference. Wolf is motivated to do his part this season to get them there.

“For me, last year is last year; you can’t replicate the same thing,” Wolf said at the Canyon Meadows Gold and Country Club on Saturday during the Rogers Legends of Hockey event. “Your objective is to come to the next season, have a good summer and be better. I think the term I like to use right now is, ‘not to be complacent.’ I’m still super young, trying to learn my way around the League.

“I have one full year under my belt, but that means absolutely nothing. I want to come in here with a chip on my shoulder. We have a lot to prove as a team.”