With teammates like this, who needs opponents?

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews had a quick reminder for Team MacKinnon member Cale Makar before the 2024 Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater event at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday: Don't fall again.

Toews took to social media to remind his buddy how things went in at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills competition in Florida, when Makar took a spill around one of the turns in the event.