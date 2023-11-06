Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick has big 1st month; to go head-to-head with Stamkos

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm just one month into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what's ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE'S DONE

Bedard has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his first 11 NHL games. He had a goal in three straight games before the Blackhawks lost 4-2 to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. At 18 years, 110 days, Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a three-game goal streak – a mark previously held by Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 31 days from Feb. 14-17, 1989).

WHAT'S GONE WELL

A lot, actually. Bedard's wrist shot has been on display and has lived up to the hype. He has 34 shots on goal through 11 games, most among NHL rookies (Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye is next with 30). His four even-strength goals lead the Blackhawks and are second among rookies to Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild (5).

Bedard has also had more line stability. The center has been with forwards Nick Foligno and Philipp Kurashev since late in the third period of Chicago's 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24 and each had a goal against the Panthers on Saturday.

Bedard is also averaging 19:27 of ice time per game, third on the Blackhawks behind defensemen Seth Jones (25:25) and Kevin Korchinski (19:40).

WHAT NEEDS WORK

The biggest thing is probably face-offs, where he's 52-for-131 (39.7 percent). Only Jason Dickinson has taken more face-offs for the Blackhawks (139). Bedard has faced some of the best face-off players in the League already, including Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins in his debut on Oct. 10. At various practices, Bedard has been working on face-offs with teammates and Yanic Perreault, Blackhawks player development coach, who had a career face-off winning percentage of 62.86.

FIRST-ROUND COMPARISONS

Here's how Bedard stacks up points-wise through 11 games compared to some other No. 1 forward picks (year they were selected):

Patrick Kane, Blackhawks (2007): 14 points (four goals, 10 assists)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (2015): 12 points (five goals, seven assists)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Oilers (2011): 11 points (five goals, six assists)

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (2016): 10 points (six goals, four assists)

John Tavares, New York Islanders (2009): eight points (four goals, four assists)

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks (2023): seven points (five goals, two assists)

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (2017): seven points (two goals, five assists)

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (2013): seven points (one goal, six assists)

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (2019): six points (two goals, four assists)

Taylor Hall, Oilers (2010): six points (three goals, three assists)

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (2008): four points (two goals, two assists)

WHAT'S AHEAD THIS WEEK

It's a bit of new, a bit of familiar for Bedard. The Blackhawks play the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time this season at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSCH, TVAS-D), then they face the Florida Panthers for the second time in eight days at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN1, TVAS).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Steven Stamkos

Yes, the up-and-coming star against one of the best in the League since he made his NHL debut in 2008. The No. 1 pick for the Lightning that year, Stamkos has had his difficult injuries, but he keeps on ticking. He has 1,067 points (519 goals, 548 assists) in 1,012 games with Tampa Bay. He has a career face-off percentage of 50.1. The 33-year-old had a career-high 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) two seasons ago and he's off to a great start this season with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games. Bedard has gotten some great tests early in his career. Here's one more.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Sunday vs. Florida Panthers

Sure, they just played each other, but every game is different, right? The Panthers will be home this time, so they'll have last change. This time, Bedard could face goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who is 4-3-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout in eight starts this season.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Four of Bedard's five goals have come from mid-range shooting areas, which is tied for fourth in the NHL with Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) and Reilly Smith (Pittsburgh Penguins). Jesper Bratt (New Jersey Devils) leads the NHL with six goals from mid-range, and Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings) and Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers) are tied for second with five. For all EDGE stats, click here.

THEY SAID IT

"He's exceeded my expectations, really. I had Jack (Hughes) a couple of years ago and I think there are comparisons. He can shoot the puck unbelievably. I was here for the game (Friday against the Panthers) and I saw the shot. I don't think he's the type of kid who needs a lot of opportunities. If he gets the puck in the key area, he can put it in the back of the net and if you give him a little bit of space and time, he can make plays. He's only going to continue to get better. He's already doing amazing things at his age in his first year and it's amazing what some of these young guys have been able to accomplish their first year in the League." -- New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Bedard.