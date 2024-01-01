Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick, Blackhawks brace for red-hot Rangers   

Leads NHL rookies with 33 points; also faces off against top picks Hughes, Hischier in New Jersey

1-1 Connor Bedard watch

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm 12 weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard enters 2024 leading NHL rookies and the Blackhawks with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games. He scored his second career game-winning goal when the Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday. At 18 years, 163 days, Bedard became the third-youngest player to score a regular-season overtime goal behind Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (18 years, 101 days on Nov. 16, 2005) and Jordan Staal (18 years, 153 days on Feb. 10, 2007, with the Penguins). Bedard’s five-game point streak, during which he had three goals and five assists, ended in Chicago’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

WPG@CHI: Bedard lasers puck in from slot to end game in OT

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks have their final three games of a five-game road trip before returning home on Sunday. They play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH+), the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG) and the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS) before hosting the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Hughes, Hischier

This matchup didn’t happen when the Devils defeated the Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Nov. 5 because New Jersey centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier were injured. So, we just had to wait a little longer to see how Bedard fares against Hughes, the Devils’ No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and Hischier, their No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Hughes leads the Devils with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games and Hischier has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 24 games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Rangers

The New York Rangers (25-9-1) lead the Metropolitan Division entering the New Year, wrapping up 2023 with a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. They’re 6-2-0 in their past eight games and their top players have produced accordingly. Forward Mika Zibanejad is on a 10-game point streak (eight goals, nine assists). Forward Artemi Panarin, who leads the Rangers with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) had a hat trick against the Lightning. It was his second of the season (the first was Dec. 3 in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks) and sixth of his career. Bedard will face a tough test against one of the League’s best.

WHAT WENT WELL IN 2023

Well, Bedard’s production, for sure, be it as a goal-scorer or as a playmaker setting up teammates. He’s still been more productive on the road than at home, but the numbers are getting closer. Bedard has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 19 road games while he has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 games at United Center. He leads the Blackhawks with 115 shots on goal. Nick Foligno is next with 70.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Bedard was asked this following the Christmas break, so we’ll let him answer for you: “I think the start of the year was big on puck management and stuff, and I think that’s gotten better,” he said. “I think probably in my own end and face-offs (40.3 percent, 129-for-320) are a couple things I’d like to improve on and also just making more plays,” he said. “I think I’ve been all right in making plays and creating, but you always want to do more as an offensive player, create more, so hopefully I can do that.”

HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR

There have been a few of them for Bedard but we’ll go with his lacrosse goal in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 23. The goal is also known as “the Michigan” for Wolverines forward Mike Legg scoring it on March 24, 1996. Bedard’s version, which came at 3:49 of the first period, tied the game 1-1. The goal got the attention of the hockey world, including Wayne Gretzky, who was at the game that night. “… I couldn’t do what he did tonight. That just wasn’t in my repertoire,” Gretzky told Bally Sports Midwest. “'Hullie' [Brett Hull] could do it. I could never do what [Bedard] did tonight. My daughter Emma is with me, and she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' I said, 'No, I could never do that.’”

CHI@STL: Bedard pulls off 'Michigan' move to score a beauty

PREDICTION FOR 2024

Everything’s pointing toward Bedard picking up where he left off in 2023. The 18-year-old has looked comfortable in just about every situation in his brief NHL career and we see the Calder Trophy, awarded to the League’s best rookie, for him this season. Sure, maybe not the boldest prediction, but a prediction, nonetheless. Bedard hasn’t been intimidated by playing some of the greatest players in hockey, including his idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, to whom he’s been most compared. He’s handled himself well of the ice.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard’s 57 shots on goal from mid-range rank sixth among all NHL forwards.

THEY SAID IT

“I don’t think he really wants all the attention but he’s going to have to get used to it. It’s going to be there. I think he really likes just going out and playing and you can see when he celebrates a goal, he really enjoys it. But when he gets to the bench, he’s not a guy who’s taunting the other bench or the other team or anything like that. He’s just all business and he’s ready to go back out and do it the next shift. He wants to be out there all the time. I think he’s handling his ride really well.” -- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Bedard’s approach

