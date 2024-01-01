Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick, Blackhawks brace for red-hot Rangers   

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks have their final three games of a five-game road trip before returning home on Sunday. They play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH+), the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG) and the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS) before hosting the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS).

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Hughes, Hischier

This matchup didn’t happen when the Devils defeated the Blackhawks 4-2 in Chicago on Nov. 5 because New Jersey centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier were injured. So, we just had to wait a little longer to see how Bedard fares against Hughes, the Devils’ No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and Hischier, their No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Hughes leads the Devils with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 30 games and Hischier has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 24 games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Rangers

The New York Rangers (25-9-1) lead the Metropolitan Division entering the New Year, wrapping up 2023 with a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. They’re 6-2-0 in their past eight games and their top players have produced accordingly. Forward Mika Zibanejad is on a 10-game point streak (eight goals, nine assists). Forward Artemi Panarin, who leads the Rangers with 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) had a hat trick against the Lightning. It was his second of the season (the first was Dec. 3 in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks) and sixth of his career. Bedard will face a tough test against one of the League’s best.

WHAT WENT WELL IN 2023

Well, Bedard’s production, for sure, be it as a goal-scorer or as a playmaker setting up teammates. He’s still been more productive on the road than at home, but the numbers are getting closer. Bedard has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 19 road games while he has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 games at United Center. He leads the Blackhawks with 115 shots on goal. Nick Foligno is next with 70.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Bedard was asked this following the Christmas break, so we’ll let him answer for you: “I think the start of the year was big on puck management and stuff, and I think that’s gotten better,” he said. “I think probably in my own end and face-offs (40.3 percent, 129-for-320) are a couple things I’d like to improve on and also just making more plays,” he said. “I think I’ve been all right in making plays and creating, but you always want to do more as an offensive player, create more, so hopefully I can do that.”

HIGHLIGHT OF THE YEAR

There have been a few of them for Bedard but we’ll go with his lacrosse goal in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 23. The goal is also known as “the Michigan” for Wolverines forward Mike Legg scoring it on March 24, 1996. Bedard’s version, which came at 3:49 of the first period, tied the game 1-1. The goal got the attention of the hockey world, including Wayne Gretzky, who was at the game that night. “… I couldn’t do what he did tonight. That just wasn’t in my repertoire,” Gretzky told Bally Sports Midwest. “'Hullie' [Brett Hull] could do it. I could never do what [Bedard] did tonight. My daughter Emma is with me, and she goes, 'Dad, did you ever do that?' I said, 'No, I could never do that.’”