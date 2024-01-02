Bedard of Blackhawks named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

NEW YORK -- Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, who led all rookies with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games (5-10—15), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for December.

Bedard edged Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli (7-6—13 in 14 GP), Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (5-5—10 in 14 GP), Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (6-3-2, 2.36 GAA, .915 SV%), Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (5-2-1, 2.30 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO) and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (4-2-1, 2.95 GAA, .900 SV%) for the honor.

Bedard, who also shared second place among rookies in goals (5) and topped rookies in power-play assists (5), power-play points (5) and shots on goal (50), factored on 45.5 percent of Chicago’s total goals during the month (15 of 33). Only two players, rookie or veteran, recorded a higher share of their team’s offense in December: Nathan MacKinnon (56.9% w/ COL) and Nikita Kucherov (52.4% w/ TBL).

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft found the scoresheet in 11 of his 15 December appearances, highlighted by four multi-point performances. Those included two goals (capped by his first career overtime winner) Dec. 27 vs. WPG as well as consecutive two-assist outings: Dec. 17 vs. VAN and Dec. 19 vs. COL.

The 18-year-old Bedard, who also was named “Rookie of the Month” in November, paces rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) through 36 total contests this season. He is the first player to win “Rookie of the Month” honors in consecutive months since St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in February and March 2019.