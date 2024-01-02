Bedard of Blackhawks named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

Forward had 5 goals, 15 points in 15 games

Rookie-Dec_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, who led all rookies with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games (5-10—15), has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for December.

Bedard edged Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli (7-6—13 in 14 GP), Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (5-5—10 in 14 GP), Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (6-3-2, 2.36 GAA, .915 SV%), Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (5-2-1, 2.30 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO) and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi (4-2-1, 2.95 GAA, .900 SV%) for the honor.

Bedard, who also shared second place among rookies in goals (5) and topped rookies in power-play assists (5), power-play points (5) and shots on goal (50), factored on 45.5 percent of Chicago’s total goals during the month (15 of 33). Only two players, rookie or veteran, recorded a higher share of their team’s offense in December: Nathan MacKinnon (56.9% w/ COL) and Nikita Kucherov (52.4% w/ TBL).

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft found the scoresheet in 11 of his 15 December appearances, highlighted by four multi-point performances. Those included two goals (capped by his first career overtime winner) Dec. 27 vs. WPG as well as consecutive two-assist outings: Dec. 17 vs. VAN and Dec. 19 vs. COL.

The 18-year-old Bedard, who also was named “Rookie of the Month” in November, paces rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) through 36 total contests this season. He is the first player to win “Rookie of the Month” honors in consecutive months since St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in February and March 2019.

CHI@STL: Bedard pulls off 'Michigan' move to score a beauty

Connor Bedard in December

Date

Opponent

G

A

P

Result

Dec. 2

at Winnipeg

1

0

1

3-1 L

Dec. 3

at Minnesota

0

1

1

4-1 L

Dec. 5

NASHVILLE

0

0

0

4-3 SO L

Dec. 7

ANAHEIM

0

1

1

1-0 W

Dec. 9

ST. LOUIS

0

0

0

3-1 W

Dec. 10

WASHINGTON

0

2

2

4-2 L

Dec. 12

at Edmonton

1

0

1

4-1 L

Dec. 14

at Seattle

0

0

0

7-1 L

Dec. 17

VANCOUVER

0

2

2

4-3 L

Dec. 19

COLORADO

0

2

2

3-2 W

Dec. 22

MONTREAL

0

1

1

5-2 L

Dec. 23

at St. Louis

1

0

1

7-5 L

Dec. 27

WINNIPEG

2

0

2

2-1 OT W

Dec. 29

at Dallas

0

0

0

5-4 OT L

Dec. 31

at Dallas

0

1

1

8-1 L

Totals

 

5

10

15

4-9-2

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Wild Ryan Hartman fined for high sticking Jets Cole Perfetti

Hartman fined maximum for actions in Wild game
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 8, January, 2, 2024

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia advances with win against Canada
NHL betting odds for January 2 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 2
Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Bill Brownridge discusses art love of hockey in Q&A

Brownridge discusses art, love of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com
Toronto Maple Leafs optimistic entering 2024

Maple Leafs taking ‘step in the right direction’ heading into 2024
Joey Daccord Seattle Kraken goalie shutout MVP Winter Classic

Daccord shines for Kraken in 'magical' Winter Classic
Golden Knights struggles continue at Winter Classic

Slumping Golden Knights eyeing turnaround following Winter Classic loss
‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle passion for hockey

‘Surreal’ Winter Classic showcases Seattle’s passion for hockey
Vegas Golden Knights Seattle Kraken game recap Winter Classic January 1

Daccord has 1st shutout in Winter Classic history, Kraken top Golden Knights
Kraken Will Borgen first goal of season at Winter Classic

Borgen scores 1st goal of season for Kraken in Winter Classic
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog January 1

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Vince Dunn Winter Classic blog January 1

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
NHL statistical year in review 2023

2023 NHL statistical year in review
The Head and the Heart play Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  

Local band builds atmosphere at Breakaway fan event ahead of Winter Classic  
Seattle Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish

Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish at T-Mobile Park