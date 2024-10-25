Bedard, Teravainen forming dynamic duo for Blackhawks

Look to keep clicking on top line against Predators

Bedard and teammates

© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard took the pass in transition from Teuvo Teravainen near center ice, skated to the top of the slot, and the Chicago Blackhawks forward fired a snap shot past Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard for his first goal of the season on Oct. 12.

It was an example of how, be it 5-on-5 or on the power play, Bedard and Teravainen have been on the same page for the Chicago Blackhawks since the start of the season.

“We’re really reading off each other,” Bedard said of Teravainen this week. “He’s so smart, knows where to go. We talk a lot on the bench, just little things which helps. It’s fun to kind of keep trying to grow the chemistry.”

Bedard, a center, and Teravainen, who plays right wing, got off to a good start as part of Chicago’s top line with left wing Nick Foligno and on the top power-play unit. Each were held off the scoresheet the past two games, but they’ll look to change that when the Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Teravainen (three goals, four assists) and Bedard (one goal, six assists) lead the Blackhawks with seven points each, along with defenseman Seth Jones (one goal, six assists).

The two have been especially good on the power play, which is eighth in the NHL (27.3 percent). Teravainen leads Chicago with five power-play points (two goals, three assists), while Bedard is tied for second with Jones with four points (all assists).

“We’re starting to read each other better and better,” Teravainen said. “Just making those little plays and being good with the puck and reading each other a little bit. Pretty good. It’s fun to play with him.”

CHI@EDM: Bedard works his way to the slot and snaps the puck home to put the Blackhawks up by 2

Bedard, selected No. 1 by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft, won the Calder Trophy last season. The NHL rookie of the year had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games. He isn’t happy that he has one goal through his first seven games this season but it’s not for lack of trying. He leads the Blackhawks (2-4-1) with 25 shots on goal, including a game-high six in a 6-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

“I mean obviously I want to score, I want to produce. It’s frustrating but creating a lot,” Bedard said. “If I wasn’t creating chances or our team isn’t creating chances, then that’s when you worry a little more.”

And when Bedard isn’t creating his own chances, Teravainen is usually trying to help on that front.

“I think we think about the game the same way,” said Teravainen, who has 14 shots on goal. “A lot of it is just natural. But on a lot of those small, quick plays, there’s not too much time on the ice so it's better when you know where someone’s going to be and those kinds of quick things. It gets better as you go.”

Though it seems as if they have been playing together for a long time, it’s only been seven regular-season games.

When the Blackhawks signed Teravainen to a three-year, $16.2 million contract ($5.4 million average annual value) on July 1, they got a familiar face. The Blackhawks selected him with the No. 18 pick in the 2012 NHL Draft and he had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 115 games with them through the 2015-16 season, winning the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2015.

He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes after the 2015-16 season, and had 415 points (138 goals, 277 assists) in 555 games, including an NHL career-high 25 goals last season.

Teravainen was signed with the expectation of being a potential linemate for Bedard. The two clicked in preseason and have been together since.

“I think we’re just trying to find each other a lot,” Bedard said last week. “You have to throw [Foligno] in there as well. He’s going to the net, he’s going to the corners and me and Teuvo are really benefitting off that, just getting open and space. I’m looking for him, he’s looking for me and he’s a smart player, very skilled and he’s a very fun guy to play with.”

Chicago’s top line has driven the offense thus far, combining for seven of the Blackhawks’ 18 goals. It’s the youth of Bedard, 19, and the veteran savvy of Teravainen, 30, that’s been a big part of it.

“That’s the beauty with our line,” Foligno, 36, said. “It’s just understanding where everyone’s going to be. He’s played off ‘Bedsy’ really well. Bedsy knows that he can find the guy, he’s going to be open in the weeds and I’m just around the net. It’s a nice little marriage right now.”

