Bedard, Teravainen forming dynamic duo for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard took the pass in transition from Teuvo Teravainen near center ice, skated to the top of the slot, and the Chicago Blackhawks forward fired a snap shot past Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard for his first goal of the season on Oct. 12.
It was an example of how, be it 5-on-5 or on the power play, Bedard and Teravainen have been on the same page for the Chicago Blackhawks since the start of the season.
“We’re really reading off each other,” Bedard said of Teravainen this week. “He’s so smart, knows where to go. We talk a lot on the bench, just little things which helps. It’s fun to kind of keep trying to grow the chemistry.”
Bedard, a center, and Teravainen, who plays right wing, got off to a good start as part of Chicago’s top line with left wing Nick Foligno and on the top power-play unit. Each were held off the scoresheet the past two games, but they’ll look to change that when the Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators at United Center on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).
Teravainen (three goals, four assists) and Bedard (one goal, six assists) lead the Blackhawks with seven points each, along with defenseman Seth Jones (one goal, six assists).
The two have been especially good on the power play, which is eighth in the NHL (27.3 percent). Teravainen leads Chicago with five power-play points (two goals, three assists), while Bedard is tied for second with Jones with four points (all assists).
“We’re starting to read each other better and better,” Teravainen said. “Just making those little plays and being good with the puck and reading each other a little bit. Pretty good. It’s fun to play with him.”