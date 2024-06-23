Celebrini, likely No. 1 pick in 2024 NHL Draft, ‘competitive, unique kid’

He played 38 games with BU and five more with Canada at the IIHF 2024 World Junior Championship, where he had eight points (four goals, four assists). He attended and did all testing at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo this month, too.

"I remember Connor McDavid talking about when he had that knee injury in the last game of the (2018-19) season and said he spent the entire summer rehabbing and that it wasn't until his rehab was completed that he was able to get into full preparation mode," said Craig Button, TSN resident director of scouting and former NHL general manager. "So, what Macklin was able to do this season at BU was massively impressive."

Future forecast

Celebrini said he'll decide after the draft whether he'll return to BU.

"A decision will probably come then and depending on where I go, that's kind of what's going to determine my decision," Celebrini said. "I've had conversations with Coach Pandolfo and he's supportive with whatever I choose to do. He wants me to come back, and I'd love to come back, but he's been great in supporting me in whatever I decide."

Make no mistake, though, Celebrini has the look of a franchise player and future NHL All-Star.

"He competes with himself, competes with others, but that's just how he is," said Pandolfo, a former forward who played 899 NHL games from 1996-2013. "I think that's what makes him a special player but I think that's going to serve him very well in the National Hockey League. The one thing that stood out to me when speaking 1-on-1 with the players during our end-of-season meetings was how much his teammates think so highly of him -- never mind as a player, but as a person, and that goes such a long way.

"When I began talking about leadership with each player, Macklin's name was getting brought up left and right by our current players because he dragged our group into the fight, even in practice. He doesn't take a shift off, he doesn't take a drill off, and that pulls other guys along. And that's not easy to do ... I don't care how good you are."

Celebrini led Hockey East with 44 points and also was the first BU forward to score at least goals in a season since Chris Drury had 38 as a junior in 1996-97.

"His joy when he would be out on the ice would be so evident,” Coupland said, “and that's not always the case because there's lots of kids out there who, when they first start, especially in Canada, it's what your dad did, this is what a Canadian kid is supposed to do. ... He's supposed to play hockey. Then you have kids like Macklin who are so passionate about it, their smile just comes right through their facemask."

It's an attitude and mindset he acquired from a select few people, particularly his mother.