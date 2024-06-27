2024 NHL Draft to have plenty of intrigue after top pick

"I think [Celebrini's] on-ice play speaks for itself," San Jose director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse told the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "To do what he did at the college level, and you watch him play internationally and just you meet him and get to spend some time with him, you can see and understand where all the hype and excitement comes from. And certainly, we're very fortunate and lucky to be sitting in the one hole this year."

Celebrini, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, could become the second player from Boston University selected No. 1 in the NHL draft, joining goalie Rick DiPietro, who was chosen by the New York Islanders in 2000. He also could be the fourth player from NCAA men's college hockey chosen No. 1 and first since University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

The Chicago Blackhawks have the second pick in the draft and have been linked to defenseman Artyom Levshunov of Michigan State University, right wing Ivan Demidov of SKA St. Petersburg in the Minor Hockey League, Russia's junior division, and center Cayden Lindstrom of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League.

Levshunov (6-2, 205) was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and earned spots on the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team. The 18-year-old was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey ranked second nationally among freshmen at his position and tied for 10th among all defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. The right-handed shot led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating while playing a top defense pair all season.

He looks to become only the third player from Michigan State to be selected among the top-3 selections. Forward Joe Murphy went No. 1 to the Detroit Red Wings in 1986, and forward Craig Simpson went No. 2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1985.

Demidov (6-0, 192) is No. 2 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters. The 18-year-old left-handed shot had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 games and 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 MHL playoff games.

Lindstrom (6-3, 213) is a prototypical power forward and despite missing 36 regular-season games due to injury, remains a top-4 forward option in this draft. The 18-year-old, No. 3 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, returned to the lineup March 29 after recovering from surgery to repair an upper-body injury. He had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games prior to getting injured and had two points (one goal, one assist) and 17 shots on goal in four WHL playoff games.

The Anaheim Ducks have the No. 3 selection with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Utah Hockey Club, Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils rounding out the top 10.

Anaheim (also No. 32) is one of five teams with two first-round picks.

"While its disappointing to not win a lottery, we remain in a position to draft one of the best players available and add to our young, strong core of top young players already in the NHL," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said.

The Sharks (Nos. 1, 14), Blackhawks (Nos. 2, 18), Canadiens (Nos. 5, 26) and Philadelphia Flyers (Nos. 12, 31) also each have multiple first-round picks.

Rounding out the top five on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters are defenseman Zeev Buium (No. 4) with the University of Denver and defenseman Zayne Parekh (No. 5) of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League.

Buium (6-0, 186), the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Rookie of the Year and Offensive Defenseman of the Year, ranked first in the nation among all defensemen and fifth among freshmen with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games for the NCAA national champion. He was named to the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team. The 18-year-old, who is the second-youngest player in men's college hockey will look to become the highest-drafted player from Denver. Defenseman Craig Redmond currently holds that distinction, going No. 6 to the Los Angeles Kings in 1984 NHL Draft.

"I think I can make the transition (to the NHL)," Buium said. "Do I think another year at Denver could help? Yeah, but I also think I can make the transition just with the way I think the game and where I feel with my body right now."

Parekh (6-0, 178) set Saginaw records for goals (33) and points (96) by a defenseman in 66 regular-season games. The 18-year-old right-handed shot also scored 34 power-play points (10 goals, 24 assists) and two short-handed goals. He had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 OHL playoff games and five points (one goal, four assists) in five games to help lead Saginaw to its first Memorial Cup title.

"I believe in the way I play," Parekh said. "I believe it's a translatable style of hockey. I was just trying to compete every night. I really honed in on my game defensively (over the second half of the season), really tried to compete in corners and show what type of player I was, how competitive I am. I want to win at the end of the day."

Demidov is one of three Russia-born prospects playing overseas this season who could be chosen among the top 20 of the draft. There's also defenseman Anton Silayev of Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League, and left wing Igor Chernyshov of Dynamo Moscow (KHL).

Silayev (6-7, 211) had 11 points (three goals, eight assists), 103 shots on goal, 74 blocked shots and led Torpedo with 98 hits in 63 regular-season games. The 18-year-old, No. 1 on Central Scouting's final list of International skaters, had the most points by an under-18 player in KHL history; Vladimir Tarasenko is second (10 points for Novosibirsk in 2008-09).

Chernyshov (6-3, 204), No. 9 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, had four points (three goals) in 34 games in the KHL and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 games with MHK Moscow in the MHL. He was invited to the 2024 KHL All-Star Game after his solid performance in the MHL All-Star Game. The right-handed shot signed a three-year contract with Dynamo Moscow that runs through 2025-26.

Mikhail Yegorov (6-5, 188) of Omaha in the United States Hockey League is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American goalies. Eemil Vinni (6-3, 187) of Jokipojat in Mestis, Finland's second division, is No. 1 on Central Scouting's final ranking of International goalies.

The NHL will be the first sports league to make use of Sphere, the $2.8 billion, 18,600-seat globe-shaped arena renowned for its immersive video and audio technology. It includes a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen and outdoor LED displays. It will also be the first event televised live from Sphere.

The 2024 draft will likely be the last to feature representatives from all 32 teams on the draft floor. Starting in 2025, the draft will be decentralized, with most team brass staying in their home markets in order to have access to their personnel in real time and so that teams can host fan events. The draft-eligible prospects will likely gather in one location.