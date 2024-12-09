Johnson scores twice in 3rd, lifts Blue Jackets past Jets

Merzlikins makes 24 saves for Columbus, which ends 3-game losing streak

Blue Jackets at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kent Johnson scored two goals in a 2:27 span in the third period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Johnson first gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 7:15, knocking in a rebound with his backhand after Sean Monahan redirected James van Riemsdyk's initial shot.

Johnson then made it 3-1 at 9:42 with a one-timer off a pass from van Riemsdyk on a 2-on-1 rush.

Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Blue Jackets (12-12-3), who ended a three-game losing streak. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (20-9-0), who had won two in a row. Eric Comrie made 24 saves.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:51 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot under the glove of Merzlikins.

Voronkov tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 13:53. Kirill Marchenko flubbed a one-timer in the left circle, but the puck went right to Voronkov, who jammed it in at the right post.

After Johnson put Columbus in front, Kuraly shot into an empty net at 18:38 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Sorokin makes 29 saves, Islanders edge Senators

Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver

Kucherov gets 3 points in return, Lightning top Canucks

NHL Buzz: Kucherov returns from injury for Lightning against Canucks

Burns, Staal prove experts at Hurricanes throwback toy guessing game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken hold off Rangers

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon of Avalanche tries to regain scoring lead against Devils 

Shesterkin signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Rangers

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with groin injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Navy SEALs participate in charity game against Bruins alumni

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 8

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Kempe has goal, assist, lifts Kings past Wild for 5th straight win

4 Nations Face-Off top stories debated by NHL.com writers

Ullmark makes 37 saves, Senators defeat Predators