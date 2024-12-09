Johnson scores twice in 3rd, lifts Blue Jackets past Jets

Johnson first gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 7:15, knocking in a rebound with his backhand after Sean Monahan redirected James van Riemsdyk's initial shot.

Johnson then made it 3-1 at 9:42 with a one-timer off a pass from van Riemsdyk on a 2-on-1 rush.

Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Blue Jackets (12-12-3), who ended a three-game losing streak. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets (20-9-0), who had won two in a row. Eric Comrie made 24 saves.

Connor gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 11:51 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off dot under the glove of Merzlikins.

Voronkov tied it 1-1 with his own power-play goal at 13:53. Kirill Marchenko flubbed a one-timer in the left circle, but the puck went right to Voronkov, who jammed it in at the right post.

After Johnson put Columbus in front, Kuraly shot into an empty net at 18:38 for the 4-1 final.