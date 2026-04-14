Ovechkin visits Blue Jackets morning skate before finale

Capitals forward chats with fellow Russians Provorov, Zamula at practice

Ovechkin at Blue Jackets morning skate

© Columbus Blue Jackets

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

A visit from Alex Ovechkin is always pretty Gr8.

Before the Washington Capitals face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, MNMT), Ovechkin stopped by Blue Jackets morning skate to pay the team a visit.

In a social media post by the team, Ovechkin is seen chatting with Blue Jackets defensemen and fellow Russian NHL players Ivan Provorov and Egor Zamula.

Ovechkin is seen wearing his iconic “Well, I’m not Michael Jordan” red hoodie.

Both the Capitals and Blue Jackets have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention, meaning Tuesday’s matchup will be the season finale for both clubs.

Despite the speculation that the 2025-26 season marks Ovechkin’s final run, the NHL’s all-time leading scorer has made clear that he has yet to decide on his future. That will come during the offseason.

“I don’t think about what’s happening in a week or tomorrow," Ovechkin said about Tuesday’s matchup. "We just have to concentrate on this game.”

After the Capitals’ 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, fans at Capital One Arena showered Ovechkin with chants of, “One more year,” to which Ovechkin responded, “I will think about it.”

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

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