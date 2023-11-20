Flyers defeat Blue Jackets for 5th straight win

Joel Farabee and Cam York each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (10-7-1). Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

The winning streak is the Flyers' longest since they won nine in a row Feb. 18-March 7, 2020.

"I think it's just the belief in the locker room is the biggest thing for us, and it's fun to just keep moving forward," Poehling said. "We have a fun group and we're fast, we're hard to play against. So I think that's kind of our group that we just have to worry about."

Alexandre Texier and Boone Jenner scored for Columbus (4-11-4), which lost for the ninth straight game (0-7-2) and played without forward Patrik Laine, who was scratched. Spencer Martin made 21 saves.

"The streak we're on, we have to have a lot better effort if we want to get out of it," Jenner said.