Blue Jackets rally with 2 goals in 3rd, defeat Flyers in shootout

Tarasov makes 39 saves for Columbus; Konecny scores twice for Philadelphia

Recap: Blue Jackets @ Flyers 1.4.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- The Columbus Blue Jackets scored two goals in the third period, and won 3-2 in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Damon Severson and Jake Bean scored for Columbus (13-19-8), and Johnny Gaudreau scored the only goal in the shootout. Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves, and three in the shootout.

Travis Konecny scored two goals for Philadelphia (19-13-6) on the same day he was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier each had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 26 saves.

Severson made it 2-1 on a one-timer at 5:24 of the third period.

Bean tied it 2-2 at 10:20 when he skated the puck into the Philadelphia zone, dropped a pass for Jack Roslovic, then redirected his shot over Ersson's blocker.

Konecny scored at 17:12 of the first period. Couturier skated the puck into the slot but it rolled off his stick to teammate Joel Farabee, who made a diagonal pass to Konecny on post for a goal.

The Flyers went ahead 2-0 at 4:29 of the third period when Konecny carried the puck on the left side of the Blue Jackets zone, deked around Bean, cut to the net and slid the puck under Tarasov.

The goals extended Konecny's point streak to six games (four goals, five assists).

