Tippett has 4 points, Flyers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

PHILADELPHIA -- Owen Tippett scored at 3:30 of overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied for a 5-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
Noah Cates raced the puck out of the zone, found Tippett driving to the net, and the forward deked and scored around Elvis Merzlikins after Tyson Foerster tied it 4-4 at 18:16 of the third period.
Tippett also had three assists, and Noah Cates had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (15-15-4), which ended a three-game skid. Morgan Frost scored twice, and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves.
Mathieu Olivier, Mikael Pyyhtia, Kirill Marchenko and Jake Christiansen scored for Columbus (13-15-6), which has lost six of seven. Merzlikins made 25 saves.
Olivier made it 1-0 at 15:47 of the first period on a shot from the right circle set up by Kent Johnson's pass from behind the net.
Pyyhtia made it 2-0 at 7:05 of the second period. Ersson went behind his net to play a puck, but it bounced over his stick and went to Columbus forward Sean Kuraly, who found Pyyhtia in front of an empty net.
Frost cut it to 2-1 at 6:53 of the third period when he scored from the left side.
Cates tied it 2-2 at 8:48, scoring on a loose puck in the slot.
Marchenko put the Blue Jackets back ahead 3-2 at 10:01 when he scored from in close.
Frost tied it 3-3 on a shot from the left face-off dot at 11:51.
Christiansen gave Columbus a 4-3 lead at 15:49 on a shot from the right point.
Foerster tied it 4-4 at 18:16 with Ersson pulled for the extra attacker. The forward got to the net and tipped a shot by Travis Konecny past Merzlikins.