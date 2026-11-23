BLUE JACKETS (9-12-0) at DEVILS (15-8-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NHLN, MSG
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Charlie Coyle -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin
Jack Williams -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Isac Lundestrom -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Dmitri Voronkov
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate. ... Pyyhtia was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut, replacing Voronkov, a forward. Steven Lorentz, a forward, was reassigned to Cleveland. ... The Devils had four new forward line combinations during the skate after a 9-6 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Lombardi will play his second straight game at center after being a healthy scratch the previous three games. ... Noesen will play and replace Hameenaho, a forward. ... Casey joined the team for the skate for the first time since his injury in September.