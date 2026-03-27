Bolduc breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blue Jackets for 3rd straight win

Bolduc also had an assist, and Jayden Struble scored his first goal since Nov. 26, 2024 for Montreal (40-21-10), which has won three straight. Jakub Dobes made 25 saves.

Damon Severson scored and Jet Greaves made 18 saves for Columbus (38-23-11), which has lost two of three.

The Blue Jackets are 19-4-4 since Rick Bowness replaced Dean Evason as coach on Jan. 12.

Bolduc put the Canadiens up 2-1 with a shot over Greaves’ right shoulder after driving the left side of the slot to take a pass from Jake Evans for his first goal since Dec. 23. He has been a healthy scratch twice since then and had nine assists in his previous 31 games without scoring.

Mason Marchment shot wide of the right post with 37 seconds remaining when he got to a loose puck sitting behind Dobes in the crease after Adam Fantili shot from the slot.

Struble put Montreal up 1-0 at 9:54 of the first period to end an even longer goal drought. He drove in from the left point to take Bolduc’s pass at the left face-off dot before snapping a shot past Greaves stick side after failing to score in his previous 87 games.

Severson tied it 1-1 at 12:17 on a 2-on-1 when he drove in undefended to take a pass across from Boone Jenner and shot over Dobes’ right shoulder from the right hash marks.

Dobes sprawled to the ice and stuck out his left pad to stop Marchment’s deke to his backhand on a breakaway with 2:10 remaining in the second.