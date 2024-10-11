Boldy’s 3 points help Wild defeat Blue Jackets in season opener

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello also scored, and Marcus Johansson had two assists for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves, including stopping Yegor Chinakhov’s slap shot from above the left circle with 10 seconds left and Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Merzlikins made 23 saves.

It was Dean Evason’s debut as Blue Jackets coach. The former Wild coach was hired July 22, replacing Pascal Vincent. Evason was 147-77-27 in five seasons with Minnesota and 8-15 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before being fired Nov. 27, 2023.

Boldy put the Wild up 1-0 at 17:51 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle to the short side that got through a screened Merzlikins.

Johnson tied it 1-1 at 2:00 of the second period with a spin and wrist shot from the right hash marks.

James van Riemsdyk appeared to put Columbus ahead on the power play at 10:24 with a deflection at the edge of the crease, but the goal was overturned after Minnesota challenged for goaltender interference.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 16:35 after Johansson found him cutting through the slot for a one-timer.

Zuccarello extended the lead to 3-1 on the power play at 9:58 of the third period, scoring from the right dot after Boldy fed him with a no-look pass.

Werenski brought the Blue Jackets within 3-2 on the power play at 17:06 with a one-timer from the right circle.