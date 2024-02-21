Dubois scores twice, Kings cruise past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Byfield put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 18:22 of the first period, deking past Zach Werenski and scoring on the backhand.

The Blue Jackets appeared to tie the game at 9:54, but Johnny Gaudreau’s goal was overturned by the Kings’ successful challenge for goaltender interference.

Dubois made it 2-0 at 1:27 of the second period when he chased down Brandt Clarke’s long dump-in off the end boards and one-timed a shot from the left circle on the power play.

Boqvist cut it to 2-1 at 4:41, banking a shot off Talbot from behind the net.

Dubois put the Kings up 3-1 at 11:49 with a slow five-hole shot from the slot off a pass from behind the net by Byfield.

Byfield scored at 18:15, but the goal was overturned after Columbus challenged for goaltender interference on Doughty.

Kevin Fiala made it 4-1 at 15:56 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play.

Doughty scored on a slap shot from the point at 19:37 for the 5-1 final.

Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson sustained a lower-body injury 17 seconds into his only shift and left the game in the first period. He did not return. It was his fourth game of the season following a back injury that required surgery.