LOS ANGELES -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings won their fourth straight game, 5-1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Dubois scores twice, Kings cruise past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win
Byfield, Doughty each has 2 points for Los Angeles, which has won 6 of 7
Dubois recorded 159 points in 239 games with the Blue Jackets after Columbus selected him with the No. 3 pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Quinton Byfield and Drew Doughty each had a goal and an assist, and Cam Talbot made 33 saves for the Kings (28-16-10), who are 5-1-0 since interim coach Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan on Feb. 2.
Adam Boqvist scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (17-27-10), who have lost three of the past four games.
Byfield put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 18:22 of the first period, deking past Zach Werenski and scoring on the backhand.
The Blue Jackets appeared to tie the game at 9:54, but Johnny Gaudreau’s goal was overturned by the Kings’ successful challenge for goaltender interference.
Dubois made it 2-0 at 1:27 of the second period when he chased down Brandt Clarke’s long dump-in off the end boards and one-timed a shot from the left circle on the power play.
Boqvist cut it to 2-1 at 4:41, banking a shot off Talbot from behind the net.
Dubois put the Kings up 3-1 at 11:49 with a slow five-hole shot from the slot off a pass from behind the net by Byfield.
Byfield scored at 18:15, but the goal was overturned after Columbus challenged for goaltender interference on Doughty.
Kevin Fiala made it 4-1 at 15:56 of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play.
Doughty scored on a slap shot from the point at 19:37 for the 5-1 final.
Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson sustained a lower-body injury 17 seconds into his only shift and left the game in the first period. He did not return. It was his fourth game of the season following a back injury that required surgery.