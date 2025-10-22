Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

It was the 82nd multipoint game in Jenner’s career, which is the second most in Columbus franchise history behind only Rick Nash (137 multipoint games).

Denton Mateychuk and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for the Blue Jackets (3-3-0), who have won two in a row. Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves.

Tyler Seguin scored, and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars (3-3-0), who have lost three in a row after winning their first three games of the season.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:33 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle past Dallas defenseman Alex Petrovic.

Jenner extended it to 2-0 on the power play at 18:42 when a Charlie Coyle pass deflected in off his skate as he drove to the front of the net.

Seguin cut it to 2-1 at 11:58 of the second period after he redirected a pass by Colin Blackwell at the back doorstep of the net.

Mateychuk made it 3-1 at 7:21 of the third period on a shot from the high slot after Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley turned the puck over inside the defensive blue line.

Voronkov’s power-play goal pushed it to 4-1 at 14:26 on a shot from the high slot.

Johnson scored into an empty net at 17:00 for the 5-1 final.