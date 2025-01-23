Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (23-18-7) at HURRICANES (29-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson -- Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Sillinger missed the game against Toronto but the forward could play against Carolina. … Gostisbehere missed the morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Kane day to day, out for Red Wings against Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Eastern Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues goal record chase with Capitals against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past Panthers in 3rd period

Pionk propels Jets past Avalanche in OT

Super 16: Hurricanes rise, Devils fall in weekly rankings

Fantilli scores 1st hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Maple Leafs

Hischier gets 3 points, Devils end 4-game slide with win against Bruins

Fantilli’s mom throws 1st hat on ice after forward scores hat trick in hometown

Swayman embraces ‘challenge’ of contract with Bruins, playing time at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL, Kings to host celebrity charity game for Los Angeles wildfires relief

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty on IR for Maple Leafs, misses 2nd game 

Evason’s team-first mentality has Blue Jackets in thick of playoff race

New Jersey Devils Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Lemaire honored by Devils, inducted to Ring of Honor