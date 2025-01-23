Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov

Damon Severson -- Jordan Harris

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Sillinger missed the game against Toronto but the forward could play against Carolina. … Gostisbehere missed the morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play.