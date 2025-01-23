Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christensen -- Ivan Provorov
Damon Severson -- Jordan Harris
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (illness)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate following their 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Sillinger missed the game against Toronto but the forward could play against Carolina. … Gostisbehere missed the morning skate for personal reasons but is expected to play.