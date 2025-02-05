Tuch sparks Sabres past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Forward has 3 points; Provorov gets goal, assist for Columbus

Blue Jackets at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist for the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist, and Jason Zucker had two assists for the Sabres (22-26-5), who won their fourth straight game. James Reimer made 28 saves in place of scheduled starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Luukkonen is slated to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-21-7), who have lost two straight.

Byram gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the second period. Zucker’s shot was blocked, Byram got to the loose puck in the high slot and scored under Merzlikins’ right arm with a snap shot.

Kent Johnson tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the second period. Johnson spun around Byram in the left face-off circle and, with his back to the net, lifted a backhand into the far top corner.

Tuch put the Sabres in front 2-1 at 12:17 when he redirected Dennis Gilbert’s slap pass in the slot. Tuch then pushed it to 3-1 at 18:56, scoring with a redirection from below the right hash marks off of Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the right point.

Provorov pulled Columbus within 3-2 at 12:38 of the third period when he drove to the net and redirected Damon Severson’s cross-ice pass at the left post.

Latest News

Lightning cool off Senators to spoil Ullmark’s return

Swayman makes 34 saves, Bruins shut out Wild

Ovechkin scores goal No. 878, Capitals hold off Panthers

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 878, now 17 from breaking NHL record

Goal of the season? Johnson spins around for sweet backhand goal

NHL Buzz: Edstrom could miss rest of regular season for Rangers with lower-body injury

Doughty on playing for Canada at 4 Nations: 'I want to be there'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Heiskanen out month to month for Stars after knee surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand says playing for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off 'going to be incredible'

Rakell of Penguins named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces William Karlsson

NHL prospects shine at AHL All-Star Challenge

NHL, iHeartMedia launch 'Energy Line With Nate and JSB' podcast

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Face-Off will present coaches, players with tight learning curve