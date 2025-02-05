Tuch sparks Sabres past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist, and Jason Zucker had two assists for the Sabres (22-26-5), who won their fourth straight game. James Reimer made 28 saves in place of scheduled starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Luukkonen is slated to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-21-7), who have lost two straight.

Byram gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the second period. Zucker’s shot was blocked, Byram got to the loose puck in the high slot and scored under Merzlikins’ right arm with a snap shot.

Kent Johnson tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the second period. Johnson spun around Byram in the left face-off circle and, with his back to the net, lifted a backhand into the far top corner.

Tuch put the Sabres in front 2-1 at 12:17 when he redirected Dennis Gilbert’s slap pass in the slot. Tuch then pushed it to 3-1 at 18:56, scoring with a redirection from below the right hash marks off of Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the right point.

Provorov pulled Columbus within 3-2 at 12:38 of the third period when he drove to the net and redirected Damon Severson’s cross-ice pass at the left post.