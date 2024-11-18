Blue Jackets at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (6-9-2) at BRUINS (8-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek

Injured: Kent Johnson (shoulder), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Georgii Merkulov -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Jeffrey Viel -- John Beecher -- Tyler Johnson

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Jonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Mark Kastelic (lower body)

Status report

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he expects to make lineup changes but didn’t disclose specifics. … Kent Johnson, a forward, is close to returning but will miss his 14th straight game. … Peeke will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Tyler Johnson is also expected to return after missing two games for “family reasons.” … Viel was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

