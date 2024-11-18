Blue Jackets at Bruins projected lineups
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Yegor Chinakhov
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson, David Jiricek
Injured: Kent Johnson (shoulder), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Georgii Merkulov -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Jeffrey Viel -- John Beecher -- Tyler Johnson
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Jonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Mark Kastelic (lower body)
Status report
Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he expects to make lineup changes but didn’t disclose specifics. … Kent Johnson, a forward, is close to returning but will miss his 14th straight game. … Peeke will return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. … Tyler Johnson is also expected to return after missing two games for “family reasons.” … Viel was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.