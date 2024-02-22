Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Columbus scores 3 unanswered in 3rd after blowing 4-goal lead in 2nd

Recap: Blue Jackets at Ducks 2.21.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIMJohnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each had a goal and two assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who recovered for a 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Sean Kuraly and Zach Werenski each scored twice, and Alexandre Texier and Jack Roslovic each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (18-27-10), who scored three unanswered goals in the third period after blowing a 4-0 lead in the second.

Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves, and Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals on as many shots in 3:55 of ice time while Tarasov received treatment after taking a stick to the face.

Mason McTavish scored two goals, Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, and Pavel Mintyukov had three assists for the Ducks (20-34-2), who have lost two of three. John Gibson made 20 saves

Yegor Chinakhov redirected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau to give Columbus a 5-4 lead at 6:50 of the third.

Kuraly scored with a snap shot after a blocked shot came to him in the left circle to make it 6-4 at 7:39.

Jenner scored an empty-net goal short-handed with 33 seconds left for the 7-4 final at 19:27.

Columbus scored three goals on its first five shots of the game.

Gaudreau’s wrist shot hit Gibson's mask and went in off Werenski’s right knee to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 3:32 of the first period.

Gaudreau ended a 17-game goal drought when he scored off a 2-on-1 to make it 2-0 at 9:32.

Werenski banked the puck off Gibson's skate from below the goal line to push it to 3-0 at 18:30.

Columbus stretched the lead to 4-0 at 2:49 of the second when Gibson turned the puck over behind his net and Kuraly put in a backhanded pass from Texier in front.

Terry skated from his own defensive zone through the slot and beat Tarasov with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 4-1 at 9:07.

McTavish put in a touch pass from Terry in front to cut it to 4-2 at 16:05 with Tarasov down on the ice after taking a stick to the face from teammate Adam Boqvist.

McTavish slid a backhand between Merzlikins’ pads during 4-on-4 play to make it 4-3 at 18:49.

Alex Killorn tied it 4-4 at 19:36, putting in a touch pass from Leo Carlsson at the right post.

