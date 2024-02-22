Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Sean Kuraly and Zach Werenski each scored twice, and Alexandre Texier and Jack Roslovic each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (18-27-10), who scored three unanswered goals in the third period after blowing a 4-0 lead in the second.

Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves, and Elvis Merzlikins allowed two goals on as many shots in 3:55 of ice time while Tarasov received treatment after taking a stick to the face.

Mason McTavish scored two goals, Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, and Pavel Mintyukov had three assists for the Ducks (20-34-2), who have lost two of three. John Gibson made 20 saves

Yegor Chinakhov redirected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau to give Columbus a 5-4 lead at 6:50 of the third.

Kuraly scored with a snap shot after a blocked shot came to him in the left circle to make it 6-4 at 7:39.

Jenner scored an empty-net goal short-handed with 33 seconds left for the 7-4 final at 19:27.

Columbus scored three goals on its first five shots of the game.

Gaudreau’s wrist shot hit Gibson's mask and went in off Werenski’s right knee to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 3:32 of the first period.

Gaudreau ended a 17-game goal drought when he scored off a 2-on-1 to make it 2-0 at 9:32.

Werenski banked the puck off Gibson's skate from below the goal line to push it to 3-0 at 18:30.

Columbus stretched the lead to 4-0 at 2:49 of the second when Gibson turned the puck over behind his net and Kuraly put in a backhanded pass from Texier in front.

Terry skated from his own defensive zone through the slot and beat Tarasov with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 4-1 at 9:07.

McTavish put in a touch pass from Terry in front to cut it to 4-2 at 16:05 with Tarasov down on the ice after taking a stick to the face from teammate Adam Boqvist.

McTavish slid a backhand between Merzlikins’ pads during 4-on-4 play to make it 4-3 at 18:49.

Alex Killorn tied it 4-4 at 19:36, putting in a touch pass from Leo Carlsson at the right post.