Vilardi scores twice, Jets stay hot with win against Avalanche

Nikolaj Ehlers, Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets (18-9-2), who have won six of seven. Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each had two assists.

“The team play has been outstanding,” Bowness said. “It’s been level. We don’t let the highs and lows affect us. We just keep playing the same way. We want this to continue.”

Jonathan Drouin and Jack Johnson scored, and Ivan Prosvetov made 20 saves for the Avalanche (18-10-2), who have lost six of nine (3-4-2). Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and extended his point streak to 14 games (23 points; six goals, 17 assists).

“Bad. A poor start,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “The Jets came out and were the more determined, more competitive, faster team in the first period and you find yourself down two goals. I thought we got more engaged in the game in the second period, but still we were probably trying to make something out of nothing on some of the entries, which they did a great job of standing up on us. We didn’t play behind them enough, just didn’t do enough to create the offense that you need to against the Jets, especially once you’re down a couple goals.”

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar was scratched with a lower-body injury.

“He’s been dealing with this for a little bit and playing through it and some days it’s better than others,” Bednar said. “Today he wasn’t."

Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 13:56 of the first period from below the left circle when he took Scheifele’s backhand pass from his skate to his stick and scored against a sprawling Prosvetov.

“He’s bumping up his play and I’ve seen it before,” Iafallo said of Vilardi. “You can tell he has more confidence with the puck and he’s making great plays with that line. It’s fun to see.”