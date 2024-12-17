Sherwood scores 1st NHL hat trick, Canucks defeat Avalanche

Sherwood has an NHL career-high 11 goals in 30 games this season. He scored 10 goals in 68 games with the Nashville Predators last season.

Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for his first win in three starts this season for the Canucks (16-9-5), who finished 3-2-1 on a six-game homestand.

Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for the Avalanche (18-15-0), who have lost two of three following a three-game winning streak.

Sherwood put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 16:14 of the first period, knocking in a rebound in the crease after Danton Heinen was sent in alone across the front of the net by Pius Suter.

Sherwood scored a short-handed goal at 16:04 of the second period to make it 2-0. He intercepted Nathan MacKinnon's zone entry pass at the blue line, won a race down the ice, and scored with a quick wrist shot over the glove of Blackwood from between the hash marks.

MacKinnon hit the post on another power play at 13:13 of the third period for Colorado, which finished 0-for-4 with the man-advantage and is 1-for-18 in its past seven games.

Sherwood completed the hat trick to make it 3-0 at 17:25 of the third period, shooting into an empty net from just inside his own blue line.

Nichushkin ended Demko's shutout bid with 46 seconds remaining, converting a pass from Mikko Rantanen in the slot for the 3-1 final.